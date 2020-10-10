B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.75

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.75 and traded as high as $229.99. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $229.99, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.76 ($2,704.51).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) Company Profile (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

