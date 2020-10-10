Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.45. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 37,230,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

