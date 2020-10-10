Banano Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $43,757.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,874,303 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

