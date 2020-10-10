Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.12 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $132.27 million and $97.12 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00056864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00250657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01521349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157098 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

