Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 633.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.63% of Bandwidth worth $80,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $188.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

