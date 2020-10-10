Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.60

Shares of Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and traded as high as $176.20. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $175.88, with a volume of 433,115 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

