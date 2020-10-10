BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $463,423.07 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00054841 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,297,248 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

