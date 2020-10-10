Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.32 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $496,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,917.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

