Bela (BELA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bela has a market cap of $65,194.24 and $27.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00437153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 137.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,069,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,823,271 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

