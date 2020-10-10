Beldex Reaches Market Cap of $82.83 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $82.83 million and $453,711.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

