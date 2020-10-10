BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities research analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to announce $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $10,000.00. BELLUS Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year sales of $20,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 159,313.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

