Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $36.11. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 150,201 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.85. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million and a P/E ratio of -25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

