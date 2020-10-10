BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. BioTelemetry reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

