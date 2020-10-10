BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $11,568.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.05123215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

