Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $78,734.41 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $78,734.41 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,684,996 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

