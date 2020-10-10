Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $8.24 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $144.29 million and $5.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00072921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Gate.io and BitBay. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00606604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Koineks, Kucoin, TDAX, Graviex, Vebitcoin, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, Zebpay, BitBay, DSX, Bitfinex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Indodax, CEX.IO, Braziliex, Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit, HitBTC, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Crex24, Coinnest, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, BitMarket, Upbit, Exmo, Bleutrade, Korbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bitinka, Bitlish and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.