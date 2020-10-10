Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $190,256.99 and approximately $5,976.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

