Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $685.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitkub, BX Thailand and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,539,083 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Indodax, BX Thailand, OKEx, Korbit, CoinZest, Coinbit, Bibox, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Kraken, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, MBAex, WazirX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bitrue, SouthXchange, YoBit, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, IDAX, FCoin, Bitkub, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

