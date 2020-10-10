Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,507,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,813 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.12% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $81,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 801,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 404,233 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

