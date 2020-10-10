Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $942.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.00 million. Apache posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $9.67 on Friday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

