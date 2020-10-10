Brokerages Expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $2,648,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 211,817 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 73.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 408,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matrix Service by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. 140,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.