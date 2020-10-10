BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 95,884 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.24. The company has a market cap of $190.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.68.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

