Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $15,951.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,106,009,228 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

