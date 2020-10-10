Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $26.14 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $26.14 million and $19,880.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.01024248 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 264.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.