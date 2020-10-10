Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.50. Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 441,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.75.

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.