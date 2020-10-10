CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.93

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $21.32. CAE shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 929,483 shares trading hands.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

Get CAE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.8704108 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.