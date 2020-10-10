Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.63

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,265.63 and traded as high as $1,450.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,440.00, with a volume of 10,741 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,430.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,265.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

