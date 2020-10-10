Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $10.54 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Carry has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.05194995 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,701,735,270 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

