Cashhand Market Cap Reaches $353,447.79 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashhand has a total market cap of $353,447.79 and $23,667.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashhand has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashhand alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00398570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012748 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007715 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cashhand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,953,622 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info.

Cashhand Coin Trading

Cashhand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashhand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashhand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashhand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.