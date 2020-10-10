Caspian Price Tops $0.0043 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

