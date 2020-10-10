Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $82,185.26 and $56.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.05123215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

