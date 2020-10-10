Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,363.61

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $8,363.61 and $20.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

