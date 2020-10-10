CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.68 million and $493,271.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.05056498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

