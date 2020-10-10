Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.73. Centamin shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 21,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.08%.

In related news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$59,625.00. Also, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$423,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,370.71.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

