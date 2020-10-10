CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.33% of CF Industries worth $79,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $97,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $40,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 266.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 885,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 876.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 543,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

CF Industries stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

