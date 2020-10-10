ChainX Trading 6% Lower This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. ChainX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00022302 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.01520809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156929 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,088,150 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

