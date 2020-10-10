Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $332.07

Shares of Character Group plc (LON:CCT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.07 and traded as high as $335.00. Character Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 34,641 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $69.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.93.

Character Group Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.