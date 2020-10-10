Chase (NYSE:CCF) vs. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Chase (NYSE:CCF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 3.30% 8.68% 5.03% Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZZ and Chase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $1.06 billion 0.90 $48.23 million $2.71 13.48 Chase $281.35 million 3.29 $32.71 million N/A N/A

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Chase.

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chase pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AZZ pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AZZ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AZZ and Chase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Chase.

Summary

AZZ beats Chase on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 45 metal coating plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

