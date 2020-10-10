Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of CQP opened at $35.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

