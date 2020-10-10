Chromia Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $1.49 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,868,828 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

