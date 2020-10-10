Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.90. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

