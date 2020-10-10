City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.05

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.05 and traded as low as $86.85. City of London Group shares last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 3,210 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

