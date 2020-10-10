ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.37. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 81,322 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.