CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $605,614.37 and $13,059.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000474 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,511,617 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

