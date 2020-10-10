CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $2.89. CM Finance shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 153,693 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

