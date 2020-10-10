CoinUs Market Cap Hits $98,079.29 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $98,079.29 and approximately $765.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001799 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000411 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

