Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $36,196.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,360.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.02106772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00524935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011035 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

