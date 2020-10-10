Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 1,865,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

