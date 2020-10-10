Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.70. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 29,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,043. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.