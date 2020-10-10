Comparing LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Centrus Energy (OTCMKTS:LEU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of LYNAS CORP LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and LYNAS CORP LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.52 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.87 LYNAS CORP LTD/S $260.01 million 6.26 $57.24 million N/A N/A

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.